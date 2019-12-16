More than 800 miles of UK roadworks to be completed or lifted in time for Christmas

More than 800 miles of roadworks across the UK’s major motorways and A-roads are due to be completed or lifted ahead of Christmas in order to give drivers smoother journeys.

Highways England has committed to removing around 98 per cent of the current roadworks in place on major motorways and A-roads ahead of the festive period. The majority of roadworks will be removed from 6am on Friday December 20 until 12.01am on Thursday, January 2.

Melanie Clarke, Highways England’s customer service director, said: “We don’t want roadworks to spoil Christmas so we’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible; that’s why we’re keeping around 98 per cent of the road network we manage free from roadworks.

“And we’re asking drivers to be prepared too. We know from experience that almost half of breakdowns can easily be avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before their journeys.

“So, before you set off, check traffic conditions, check your vehicle, and make sure you’re aware of the signs and signals on motorways.”

Roadworks are being lifted on major routes such as the junction 13 of the A1, as well as 3.7 miles of lifted maintenance on the M49 Avonmouth Junction. In addition, more than three miles of roadworks will have been completed on the M4 at junction 15, along with more than seven miles of finished works on the M5 at junction 14.