Kia adds new high-specification trim to e-Niro range

Motors | Published:

Refreshed car gains new infotainment system

The e-Niro has a range of over 280 miles

Kia has added a new high-specification trim level to its all-electric e-Niro car.

Called ‘4’, the trim sits at the top of the range, replacing the previous ‘First Edition’ model. It gains a whole host of standard equipment, with prices starting at £34,495 after the government’s plug-in car grant has been applied.

It gains a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with full satellite navigation and connected features, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s backed up by an eight-speaker JBL sound system and DAB radio, too.

The e-Niro now features a top '4' trim level
(Kia)

LED headlights with bi-function projection feature at the front of the car, while the interior look is helped thanks to ambient lighting. There’s a battery heating system incorporated into the car’s design, too.

Inside, the cabin gets seats trimmed in black leather with heated front seats and steering wheel, while automatic air conditioning, adaptive cruise control and wireless phone charging bolster the car’s specification.

The e-Niro features one of the longest all-electric ranges available
(Kia)

It gets a full suite of safety technology, too. Lane follow assist, lane keep assist and forward collision avoidance assist are just three safety features incorporated in the e-Niro.

The e-Niro is one of the latest all-electric cars to hit the market, returning a claimed all-electric range of up to 282 miles while achieving 0-60mph in just 7.5 seconds. This latest ‘4’ specification car is available to order now and comes with a seven-year, 100,000 warranty.

