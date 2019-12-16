Menu

Advertising

Front-drive option added to Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid range

Motors | Published:

New drivetrain offers a more accessible entry into the line-up of cars

The Grandland X with front-wheel-drive arrives as a more affordable entry into the range

Vauxhall has introduced a new front-wheel-drive variant of its Grandland X Hybrid to give buyers a more attainable entry into the range.

While the all-wheel-drive Grandland X Hybrid utilises a twin-motor setup – with one at the front and one at the rear of the car – the front-wheel-drive variant ditches that rearward motor.

It enters the market priced from £32,390, coming in underneath the four-wheel-drive’s £35,590 entry price.

The Grandland X Hybrid should achieve up to 34 miles of all-electric driving
(Vauxhall)

It uses the same 177bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the standard car, but the removal of the second electric motor sees outright power drop from 296bhp to 222bhp. It means that the car’s 0-60mph time drops by 1.6 seconds on the four-wheel-drive version to 8.6 seconds. Flat-out, it’ll do 140mph.

According to Vauxhall, the car’s efficiency has improved. The manufacturer claims 15mpg more than its four-wheel-drive stablemate at 192mpg, while emissions sit at 25g/km CO2. The all-electric range has been improved too, meaning 34 miles of motor-free driving should be possible.

This latest model retains three powertrain modes and regenerative braking, along with a standard-fit 3.7kW on-board charger. An optional 7.4kWh charger can be fitted to help reduce charging times, however.

First examples of the front-wheel-drive Grandland X Hybrid are expected to arrive in dealerships during April next year.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News