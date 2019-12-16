Buyers spending over five weeks searching for right car

Car buyers are spending more than five weeks searching for their new car, according to a recent study.

A study of 2,200 people found that 33 per cent of new buyers spend at least six weeks to find their ‘perfect’ vehicle, with those drivers aged between 18-24 taking the least amount of time at less than two weeks. Those between 25-34 years old take 32 days, while those between 35-44 average 39 days.

Meanwhile, buyers aged over 45 spend much longer on making a decision about a new car, averaging over 46 days before making a decision.

Dermot Kelleher, eBay Motors Group’s head of marketing and business intelligence, which conducted the study, said: “Our research has revealed just how long it takes buyers to search for their next car with the process averaging over five weeks for most buyers, with over a third of all purchasers taking six weeks or longer.

“Age is clearly an important factor in determining how long is spent searching with nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of buyers under 35 saying purchases are driven by imminent life events including becoming a parent or needing a car for school age children. These buyers are in a hurry and typically spend less than a month searching for a car.”

Overall, male and female buyers are almost evenly matched in terms of how long they spend looking for a new car – respectively spending an average of 41 and 40 days searching.