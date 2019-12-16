Menu

Advertising

Buyers spending over five weeks searching for right car

Motors | Published:

Younger buyers were found to take the least amount of time to find a new car

Jaguar in �175m Indian loan deal

Car buyers are spending more than five weeks searching for their new car, according to a recent study.

A study of 2,200 people found that 33 per cent of new buyers spend at least six weeks to find their ‘perfect’ vehicle, with those drivers aged between 18-24 taking the least amount of time at less than two weeks. Those between 25-34 years old take 32 days, while those between 35-44 average 39 days.

Meanwhile, buyers aged over 45 spend much longer on making a decision about a new car, averaging over 46 days before making a decision.

Dermot Kelleher, eBay Motors Group’s head of marketing and business intelligence, which conducted the study, said: “Our research has revealed just how long it takes buyers to search for their next car with the process averaging over five weeks for most buyers, with over a third of all purchasers taking six weeks or longer.

“Age is clearly an important factor in determining how long is spent searching with nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of buyers under 35 saying purchases are driven by imminent life events including becoming a parent or needing a car for school age children. These buyers are in a hurry and typically spend less than a month searching for a car.”

Overall, male and female buyers are almost evenly matched in terms of how long they spend looking for a new car – respectively spending an average of 41 and 40 days searching.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News