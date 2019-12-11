Mercedes-Benz unveils second-generation GLA

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest GLA — the second generation of the crossover model.

Taking on the likes of the BMW X2 and Audi Q2, it’s ten centimetres higher than the car it replaces yet its overall length comes in just under two centimetres shorter. Despite these changes, it’s said to offer more front headroom and rear legroom than the car it replaces could.

The interior will be familiar to anyone who has sat in the current-generation A-Class, with a twin-screen setup measuring 10.25-inches in high-spec models dominating the centre of the cabin. Lower specification cars will get two seven-inch displays instead.

For the first time in its history, Mercedes-Benz is presenting a car as a purely digital world premiere: the new Mercedes-Benz GLA. Watch the presentation by Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and Gorden Wagener, our Chief Design Officer.https://t.co/MYRdzQC8ZN — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) December 11, 2019

Mercedes says that the driving position is higher than it was in the previous GLA, while the 421-litre boot represents a 14-litre increase over its predecessor.

The engine line-up for the GLA is set to mirror that found on the A-Class, but from launch just two powertrains are available; a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol with 161bhp and 250Nm in the GLA 200, and a 302bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the GLA 35. The latter version is capable of hitting 60mph from a dead stop in under five seconds.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Though that AMG-tweaked version gets four-wheel-drive as standard, it’ll be available on non-AMG versions too.

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz GLA have yet to be announced, but they’re likely to be revealed closer to the car going on sale in spring 2020.