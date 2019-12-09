McLaren reveals track-focused 620R

McLaren has announced a road-legal version of its GT4 race car – the 620R.

Limited to just 350 units – all of which will be hand-assembled at the firm’s factory in Woking – the 620R shares much of its componentry with McLaren’s track car.

Powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 610bhp and 620Nm of torque, the 620R takes the title as the most powerful car in McLaren’s Sports Series.

(McLaren)

It’ll crack 0 to 60mph in just 2.7seconds and hit a top speed of 200mph, sending its power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Thanks to features such an adjustable carbon fibre rear wing, the 620R can generate up to 185kg of downforce.

The 620R also benefits from the race car version’s adjustable coilover dampers, with 32 individual settings available per corner. Its cornering performance is bolstered further thanks to stiffer anti-roll bars, carbon-ceramic brakes and ultra-sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres.

Inside, the air conditioning has been removed, while the carpets and glove box have been removed in the quest for lightness. That said, the audio system and navigation – removed as standard – can be put back in at no extra cost.

(McLaren)

Both driver and passenger sit in lightweight carbon fibre bucket seats with six-point harnesses, while the shift paddles, steering wheel spokes and centre console have all been crafted from the ultra-light material.

As mentioned, the 620R is limited to just 350 units, with each one commanding a £250,000 price tag. European and American buyers get a McLaren track day, featuring expert tuition, included as part of the car’s price, too. Production is set to commence in January.