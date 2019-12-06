Volkswagen bolsters specification line-up on Touareg

Volkswagen has increased the number of trim levels available on its third-generation Touareg – offering new entry-level, mid-spec and range-topping grades.

The premium SUV now boasts three additional specifications – SE, SEL Tech and Black Edition – with prices starting at £45,445 for the entry-level SE model.

(Volkswagen)

Even base cars receive 19-inch alloy wheels, a full 9.2-inch infotainment system with gesture control and front and rear parking sensors. A single diesel engine is available – a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel – albeit in a choice of two power outputs, 228bhp and 282bhp.

SEL Tech comes in above popular SEL, bolstering the amount of standard-fit technology available on the Touareg. It adds a 12.3-inch digital cockpit display in place of the conventional dials, along with an electric tailgate and revised 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, it gets heat-insulating, 80 per cent tinted glass from the b-pillar backwards. This new trim starts from £50,995 and can be specified with either the 3.0-litre turbo V6 diesel or a more powerful 3.0-litre V6 petrol.

(Volkswagen)

Finally, Black Edition enters as the new range-topping trim, sitting above R-Line Tech specification. It brings with it a black finish to the car’s 21-inch alloy wheels, as well as a variety of black trim pieces such as the radiator grille, roof rails and mirror housings to give the car a more under-the-radar appeal.

It also benefits from a panoramic sunroof and LED matrix headlights – both of which would add £1,260 and £1,420 respectively if they were added as optional extras. They’re included as standard, however, in the Black Edition’s £58,745 entry price.

All three new trims are available to order now.