Volkswagen bolsters specification line-up on Touareg

Motors | Published:

High-end SUV now gets three new trim levels

The new Touareg SE enters the range as the base option

Volkswagen has increased the number of trim levels available on its third-generation Touareg – offering new entry-level, mid-spec and range-topping grades.

The premium SUV now boasts three additional specifications – SE, SEL Tech and Black Edition – with prices starting at £45,445 for the entry-level SE model.

The Touareg is Volkswagen's largest SUV on sale
(Volkswagen)

Even base cars receive 19-inch alloy wheels, a full 9.2-inch infotainment system with gesture control and front and rear parking sensors. A single diesel engine is available – a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel – albeit in a choice of two power outputs, 228bhp and 282bhp.

SEL Tech comes in above popular SEL, bolstering the amount of standard-fit technology available on the Touareg. It adds a 12.3-inch digital cockpit display in place of the conventional dials, along with an electric tailgate and revised 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, it gets heat-insulating, 80 per cent tinted glass from the b-pillar backwards. This new trim starts from £50,995 and can be specified with either the 3.0-litre turbo V6 diesel or a more powerful 3.0-litre V6 petrol.

(Volkswagen)

Finally, Black Edition enters as the new range-topping trim, sitting above R-Line Tech specification. It brings with it a black finish to the car’s 21-inch alloy wheels, as well as a variety of black trim pieces such as the radiator grille, roof rails and mirror housings to give the car a more under-the-radar appeal.

It also benefits from a panoramic sunroof and LED matrix headlights – both of which would add £1,260 and £1,420 respectively if they were added as optional extras. They’re included as standard, however, in the Black Edition’s £58,745 entry price.

All three new trims are available to order now.

