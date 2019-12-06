Ford Mustang Mach-e registrations ‘slightly ahead’ of expectations

Registrations for the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-e are ‘slightly ahead’ of expectations, a Ford spokesperson has said today.

Around 200 UK registrations have been made since pre-orders opened three weeks ago, with a recommended deposit of £1,000 potentially applied for each.

It equates to around 65 registrations per week since registrations opened ahead of first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It does, however, lag some way behind Norway – a country heavily invested in electric vehicles – which is said to already be on a ‘four-figure total’.

A spokesperson from Ford told the PA news agency that TrustFord – the largest Ford-dedicated dealer group for new and used cars – has taken ‘double the second-placed dealer group’s deposits’, with a majority of those registering in metropolitan areas.

However, the spokesperson stated that the ‘overall spread of deposits is national’, stretching across the country and even as far-reaching as the Channel Islands.

An all-new, purpose-built vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E is one of 14 electrified Ford vehicles due to come to Europe by the end of 2020.

It’ll be launched initially a variety of battery pack sizes and power outputs. At the entry point of the range sits a single motor-driven version with either a 75kWh battery and a 245bhp motor or a 99kWh battery and a 285bhp motor. Both should hit 60mph in under eight seconds, while ranges of 280 miles and 370 miles should be possible from the respective powertrains.

Further up in the range sits a twin-motor all-wheel-drive version with the choice of either a 75kWh battery and 245bhp or a 99kWh battery and 332bhp.