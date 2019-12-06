Menu

Essex car dealer snaps up Katie Price’s Range Rover at auction

Motors | Published:

Bright pink four-wheel-drive had been professionally modified

The pink Range Rover has a range of modifications

An Essex car dealer has purchased a striking pink Range Rover previously owned by former glamour model Katie Price.

The custom-painted ‘Barbie Rosa Pink’ Range Rover Autobiography has been professionally modified by Urban Automotive and was snapped up by Saxton 4×4, a dealer in Chelmsford, Essex, as it went under the hammer at auction.

Modifications include a full bodykit and 22-inch alloy wheels painted in gloss black.

The Range Rover is due to go on sale soon
(Saxon)

A spokesperson for Saxton 4×4 said: “We’re always looking to source the best and most unique cars, it goes along with the special experience we like to offer our customers.

“A car’s history is very important and can add to its value. Being owned by a celebrity offers extra kudos and can make the car more desirable.”

The car is currently undergoing preparation by Saxton before going on sale, with the lively vehicle due to appear on the forecourt within the next few weeks.

The car has a full Urban bodykit
(Saxon)

Back in February, Price was given a driving ban after she was convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of the car in question.

The car was found with damage to the bumper and shrubbery attached to it – but that has since been repaired.

Price was declared bankrupt last month, with the 41-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, once said to be worth more than £40 million.

