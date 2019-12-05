Menu

Advertising

New Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet enters production

Motors | Published:

Quirky crossover is produced in the same facility as the Porsche Cayman

The T-Roc Cabriolet takes the place as VW's only convertible

Volkswagen’s quirky new T-Roc Cabriolet has entered production at a production plant in Osnabrück, Germany.

A drop-top version of the firm’s popular crossover, the T-Roc Cabriolet gets the elevated driving position and solid build quality that have attracted buyers to the car – but with the ability to drop the fabric roof in just nine seconds at speeds of up to 19mph.

Andreas Tostmann, Volkswagen management board member for production, said: “The vehicle was in large part developed in Osnabrück. Now it is being produced here too. It is a genuine child of the site. A site that in the process has been able to fully demonstrate its strengths.

“The team did a lot of work to bring the T- Roc Cabriolet here and are now finally reaping the reward for their efforts. Production, assembly and logistics have been extensively modernised for a high double-digit million-euro amount and are of an excellent standard.”

The T-Roc Cabriolet will be available with either a 1.0- or 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, driven through either a standard-fit six-speed manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automatic.

The Cabriolet's roof can be raised or lowered in just nine seconds
(Volkswagen)

Two design packages will feature on the car – Style and R-Line – with the former bringing 17-inch wheels and ambient lighting, among other touches. The latter meanwhile bolsters the amount of equipment available, with sportier alloy wheels and leather sport seats just two additions.

The T-Roc Cabriolet comes as Volkswagen’s sole convertible offering and is expected to go on sale in spring 2020.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News