Menu

Advertising

Mercedes-Benz bids farewell to SLC with new Final Edition

Motors | Published:

Popular two-seater convertible is finally leaving production

The SLC Final Edition marks the end of the long-running convertible

Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its SLC Final Edition – announcing the last model to arrive before the two-seater’s production finishes next year.

On sale now with first deliveries expected in spring 2020, the Final Edition SLC boasts a comprehensive specification, with prices starting from £37,120.

Three petrol engines are available – 200 and 300 – with both using the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit with different power outputs. The former pushes out 181bhp, with the latter producing 242bhp.

The SLC is available with one of three powertrain options
(Mercedes-Benz)

A range-topping ‘43’ AMG is the most powerful engine available, with the 3.0-litre biturbo V6 producing 385bhp. It’s enough to push the SLC from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph.

All but the base-specification SLC 200 get a nine-speed automatic transmission, with the entry-level car using a six-speed manual gearbox instead.

The 300 takes its place in the middle of the range
(Mercedes-Benz)

Two grades are available – Final Edition or Final Edition Premium – and even the entry specification gets 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology.

An extra £3,795 bumps up to Final Edition Premium specification, adding a reversing camera, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a wind deflector to name but a few additional features. This pushes the SLC’s price up to £40,915, however.

The end of the SLC production marks nearly a quarter of a century in existence for the popular drop-top, with the original SLK having been launched in 1996 before morphing into the SLC in 2016.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News