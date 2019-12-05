Mercedes-Benz bids farewell to SLC with new Final Edition

Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its SLC Final Edition – announcing the last model to arrive before the two-seater’s production finishes next year.

On sale now with first deliveries expected in spring 2020, the Final Edition SLC boasts a comprehensive specification, with prices starting from £37,120.

Three petrol engines are available – 200 and 300 – with both using the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit with different power outputs. The former pushes out 181bhp, with the latter producing 242bhp.

(Mercedes-Benz)

A range-topping ‘43’ AMG is the most powerful engine available, with the 3.0-litre biturbo V6 producing 385bhp. It’s enough to push the SLC from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph.

All but the base-specification SLC 200 get a nine-speed automatic transmission, with the entry-level car using a six-speed manual gearbox instead.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Two grades are available – Final Edition or Final Edition Premium – and even the entry specification gets 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology.

An extra £3,795 bumps up to Final Edition Premium specification, adding a reversing camera, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a wind deflector to name but a few additional features. This pushes the SLC’s price up to £40,915, however.

The end of the SLC production marks nearly a quarter of a century in existence for the popular drop-top, with the original SLK having been launched in 1996 before morphing into the SLC in 2016.