Vauxhall unveils refreshed Insignia

Vauxhall has revealed a first look at its refreshed Insignia saloon.

With a new look and a host of added technologies, Vauxhall is hoping that refreshing its flagship saloon will add to its popularity – with 1.2 million units sold since it was first introduced ten years ago.

Exterior changes are subtle, with a redesigned front bumper and some extra chrome detailing on the grille making up the edits to the front, along with reshaped headlights incorporating new LED Matrix technology. At the rear, there are silver exhaust trims at the lower side of the bumper.

(Vauxhall)

Those new headlights use 84 individual LED bulbs within each unit, and, when combined with a forward-facing camera, can adjust their beams to avoid dazzling oncoming road users. The LED daytime running lights have been placed in a new location, too.

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has updated the amount of safety technology on the Insignia. It now gets a rear-view camera to improve rearward visibility while rear cross-traffic alert elevates safety when reversing out of spaces.

Inside, the Insignia will be available with either a seven- or eight-inch touchscreen system housing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

Details surrounding engine and gearbox choices for the new Insignia have yet to be revealed and are likely to be announced in full in January when it is set to make its debut at the Brussels Motor Show.