New Triumph Tiger 900 arrives with more power and equipment

Triumph’s new Tiger 900 has been released with a bigger engine and more tech than before.

Driven by an 888cc engine with 94bhp, the Tiger 900 has more torque than before with power delivered lower down the rev range to aid with overtaking.

The suspension has been upgraded over the older bike too. GT models get Marzoochi units front and rear, while the Rally gets adjustable Showa suspension with 240mm of travel at the front and 230mm at the rear.

The bike is now lighter than before too – up to 5kg, depending on the model – and is split into two distinct specifications. Namely, these are GT and Rally, with the former orientated more towards on-road driving and the latter off-road.

All versions get a larger 20-litre tank than their predecessor’s 19-litre version, while the handlebars have been brought 10mm closer to the rider to give a more upright riding position.

All bikes (apart from the base option) get a new seven-inch TFT display, LED lights and a bar-style daytime running light too.

Riding modes have been included too, with even stock bikes getting Rain and Road. Other models further up the line-up benefit from up to six different power and traction modes.

Further still, riders on an A2 licence can have the Tiger 900 fitted with a restrictor, bringing power down to 47bhp.

Two additional kits are also available with Trekker adding a variety of touring-related features and Expedition, which brings ultra-tough additions such as strengthened panniers and headlight guards.

The new Triumph is expected to arrive in UK dealers in March, with a full pricing structure likely to be revealed closer to that time.