Electric cars come out on top in latest Euro NCAP testing

Electric vehicles from Porsche and Tesla both achieved a full five-stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing.

Both Tesla’s Model X, as well as the much-anticipated Porsche Taycan, achieved the best possible score thanks to plenty of on-board safety tech and driver assistance systems.

(Euro NCAP)

The all-new Ford Kuga also scored a five-star rating, along with the Ford Mondeo. The popular saloon scored well thanks to its recently updated list of safety equipment which includes autonomous emergency braking, rear seatbelt pre-tensioners and load-limiters.

Skoda’s recently updated Octavia also achieved the maximum score available, as did Renault’s new Captur.

Peugeot’s 2008, when equipped with an optional safety pack, also scored five stars, though the standard version of the car had its score lowered to four because it lacked some of the assistance technology found on the higher-specification model.

Today, Euro NCAP publishes its second to last release of the year. A dozen cars were put to the test against the 2018-2019 protocols that within a little will come to an end.#forsafercars pic.twitter.com/gmoVelRfvi — Euro NCAP (@EuroNCAP) December 4, 2019

The Volkswagen Sharan managed to return a four-star score despite its left-hand door detaching during the ‘side pole’ test. The same was said of the Sharan’s sister car, the Seat Alhambra, but NCAP stated that “the VW Group has done a fine job in keeping them up to date in terms of safety, with the addition of autonomous emergency braking and rear seatbelt load-limiters”.

(Euro NCAP)

The only car to achieve fewer than four stars in this latest round of tests was the Jeep Renegade, with a score of three stars. Its low rating was largely down to a 55 per cent ability to protect vulnerable road users – mainly because autonomous emergency braking isn’t fitted as standard.