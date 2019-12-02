Nottinghamshire takes the title as UK’s pothole capital

Nottinghamshire is the most pothole-riddled county in the UK, according to new research.

More than 253,920 separate potholes were reported in the county between January 2017 and June 2019.

That figure was more than 100,000 more than those reported in the second-placed county, Devon, which had 147,779 incidents on potholes.

They are followed by Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council and Cambridgeshire, which reported 135,405 and 112,947 respective pothole incidents.

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, who conducted the study via a Freedom of Information request, commented: “As most drivers will know, potholes are a real menace and they increase in number during the winter period, as freezing temperatures can cause road surfaces to break. We’re expecting a particularly cold winter, so we may well see the number of potholes rise or worsen.

“Driving over a pothole can cause serious damage to your car. Depending on the severity of the incident, it can lead to burst tyres, problems with suspension and even damage to your vehicle’s body work.

“The cost of repairs for this kind of damage can soon add up, so it’s important to ensure that you have the correct level of cover. This is especially important if you live in a rural area where lesser-used roads might not receive the same level of maintenance as other major roads.

Both Nottinghamshire County Council and Devon were two of the biggest spenders when it came to road repairs, with the former spending £12.2 million and the latter £9.1 million. However, both were far eclipsed by Hertfordshire, which spent £14.1 million on pothole repairs.

The council of the Isles of Scilly reported the fewest potholes at just 76, followed by Rutland County Council and the London Borough of Haringey with 188 and 793 respectively.