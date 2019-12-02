Kia introduces upgrades and supply increase for e-Niro ahead of 2020

Kia is bringing a raft of upgrades to its all-electric e-Niro for 2020, while ramping up supply of the crossover in the UK.

According to the South Korean firm, a 3,000-strong waiting list for the e-Niro will be cleared within the first six months of 2020 — with plans to increase the number of examples arriving following that.

(Kia)

New for the EV is the standard inclusion of LED headlights, a battery heating system, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new telematics system. Pricing has been bumped up to £34,495 after the government plug-in car grant as a result of its new equipment, having previously been offered at £32,995 following the grant.

Orders for the upgraded model are now being taken, with Kia expecting to commence delivery of the improved variant from July 2020 onwards.

Kia UK is pleased to announce that in 2020 there will be a sufficient supply of e-Niros to clear the 3,000 customer waiting list during the first six months. In addition, deliveries for the all-new Soul EV are due to commence in April. Read More Here: https://t.co/sLugUFoDs4 pic.twitter.com/TUQ2nNpSN6 — Kia UK PR (@KiaUKPR) December 2, 2019

Paul Philpott, Kia Motors UK president and chief executive, said: “Since launching e-Niro at the beginning of the year, we have received unprecedented demand which has been a challenge to fulfil. As we enter 2020 with the Soul EV and e-Niro, we and our 190-strong dealer network are ready to meet customer demand for all-electric cars.”