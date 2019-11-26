Audi’s EV customers can text experts questions about ownership

Audi e-tron owners can now text experts if they have any queries about electric vehicle ownership.

The new ‘concierge’ service has gone live on WhatsApp with the aim of reducing the friction that might come from owning traditional combustion-engined vehicles and switching into all-electric models.

(Audi)

Audi says customers can expect a response to their questions “within minutes” during its operating hours of 8am to 9pm, seven days a week. As well as text, they can also send photos, videos and voice recordings to better explain their issue.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: “We fully understand that making the transition to a fully electric car can potentially give rise to new questions that may not have been considered before, and therefore an appropriately user-focused option was required.

“We also know that our e-tron customers are always switched on and appreciate the added convenience its many digital services such as Amazon Alexa, natural language voice control and the myAudi app already offer, which is why the e-tron Concierge is an ideal extension of that hassle-free approach to communication outside of the car.”

The service has been slowly rolled out to some owners since late September, and Audi says it has already proved popular. Questions have included how to access charging points at Audi Centres, to queries about fitting winter tyres.