Tesla Cybertruck orders have broken 200,000 amid mixed reception

Tesla Cybertruck orders have crossed 200,000 following a mixed reception for the firm’s slab-sided pick-up truck.

Elon Musk, the firm’s CEO, took to Twitter over the weekend to update sales figures, which have been achieved “with no advertising and no paid endorsement”.

The truck is being offered with a single-motor, dual-motor or triple-motor set-up with an electric range between 250 and 500 miles and a towing capacity of 3,400 to 6,300kg, depending which powertrain you choose.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Musk also revealed that, after 24 hours, there had been 187,000 orders, made up of 42 per cent dual-, 41 per cent triple- and 17 per cent single-motor powertrains.

Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha. pic.twitter.com/eB0o4tlPoz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

During last week’s reveal, Musk suggested the Cybertruck was almost bulletproof, and invited Tesla head of design Franz von Holzhausen to hit the metal panels with a sledgehammer. However, when he later threw a metal ball at the armoured glass, both windows shattered, leading Musk to admit there was “room for improvement”.

Remember when he said reservations weren’t important, and then I said that the reservations and it’s associated stock/investment boost was the *only* thing that’s important. Ya. 0 people will get a truck that looks like what you saw on stage. 0. https://t.co/sCunA8OmCk — Matt Farah (@TheSmokingTire) November 24, 2019

While Tesla’s vocal social media fanbase lauded the reveal, many criticised the firm for taking deposits long before the 2021 release date, especially given Tesla’s reputation for missing production deadlines, while others criticised the Cybertruck’s styling.

In defence of the latter, Musk said the ‘ultra-hard’ steel that is used would break the stamping press if more elaborate shapes were needed.

Prospective owners can place a £100 or $100 refundable deposit for one of the available powertrains. UK pricing has not yet been revealed, though in the US it’s being promoted at between $39,900 (circa £31,000) and $69,900 (circa £54,000).