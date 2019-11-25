Pricing and specification announced for new Mercedes-Benz A250e

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its pricing and specification structure for the A250e – the firm’s latest plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Priced from £32,990 for the hatchback and £33,585 for the saloon, the A250e is the latest plug-in hybrid model to join the firm’s ranks.

A 1.3-litre petrol engine is linked to an electric motor and battery, allowing the A250e to travel for up to 44 miles on all-electric power, according to Mercedes.

(Mercedes-Benz)

And when electric and petrol power is combined, drivers should be able to see up to 201.8mpg combined in the hatchback and 217.4mpg combined in the saloon. Emissions stand at a claimed 32g/km and 31g/km CO2 for the hatchback and saloon respectively.

All cars come with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Four specifications will be available from launch – AMG Line, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus – with even base cars receiving Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment setup, heated front seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus cars get a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and memory seats as standard along with a suite of other extras.

A Driving Assistance Package is available as an optional extra, with the £1,495 addition bringing a variety of safety assistance systems including active braking assist, active distance assist and active emergency stop assist, bolstering the car’s safety levels.

The new A250e is on sale now and Mercedes expects first customer deliveries to commence in spring 2020.