Lamborghini reveals single-seater Vision Gran Turismo concept for the virtual world

Lamborghini has revealed a wild new concept model, featuring a V12 engine and single-seater layout.

However, it is not set for the real world, instead designed to live inside the virtual world of the PlayStation 4 video game Gran Turismo Sport.

(Lamborghini)

Dubbed Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, the styling clearly echoes that of the Italian supercar maker’s latest model, the Sian, featuring similar lights and angular body panels – a Lamborghini trademark.

The firm says the design emphasises the fact this is a single seater, with a further emphasis on being aerodynamically efficient. There’s a prominent rear wing with integrated Y-shaped taillights, while the main body section is separated from the wheel arches.

Mitja Borkert, head of Lamborghini Centro Stile, the firm’s design studio, said: “The Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is created to provide the ultimate virtual car for young fans and gamers, who are ultra-enthusiastic about Lamborghini and its futuristic aspirations.

”It is an opportunity for the design talent within Lamborghini to stretch its wings and visualize a car that, like every Lamborghini, is a head-turner and the best driving experience, but also mirrors Lamborghini’s push on future technologies, particularly in the arena of lightweight materials and hybridisation.”