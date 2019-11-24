Advertising
Pope Francis using carbon-neutral popemobile during Japan visit
The Toyota hydrogen-powered Mirai has been customised with a stand and handrails and was used for his mass in Nagasaki.
Pope Francis rode in a carbon-free popemobile at his mass in Nagasaki, an appropriate choice in line with his environmental concerns.
Francis used a Toyota hydrogen-powered Mirai, customised with a stand and handrails.
He will use a similar model while in Tokyo.
The pope held a big mass at a Nagasaki city baseball stadium.
Earlier on Sunday, he demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence, and paid respects at a memorial for the 26 martyrs.
Environmental protection is one of Francis’ key agenda items and is also part of the theme of his Japan visit.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.