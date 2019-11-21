Menu

Advertising

New Maserati sports car teased with camouflaged test mule

Motors | Published:

Images show an all-new model being road tested

The new car has been spotted testing outside Maserati's site in Modena

Maserati has showcased a new development sports car being tested out on the public roads in heavy disguise.

The Italian firm has showcased the new car in a series of images which show the undercover car leaving its Modena test factory under the cover of darkness.

The car appears to be a compact mid-engine vehicle which seems to be based on Alfa Romeo’s recently-dropped 4C – suggesting that this prototype could be being used solely for powertrain development.

Maserati says that the model is using a ‘new powertrain entirely developed and built for Maserati’.

It has yet to publish any further details about the car, though the vehicle’s camouflage print suggest that it will be unveiled at an event in May 2020.

It’s set to be the first all-new Maserati introduced since 2015, and the new powertrain is expected to feature some kind of hybrid assistance after Maserati released a business plan which announced that it was upgrading its Modena production line to be able to produce this new model’s electric powertrain.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News