Mercedes-AMG unveils new GLE 63 and GLS 63

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a pair of brand-new performance SUV models at the Los Angeles motor show.

Both the GLE 63 and the GLS 63 utilise a twin-turbocharged V8 engine which has been fitted to a variety of other AMG models.

The GLE 63, meanwhile, gains a mild hybrid ‘EQ Boost’ function, which brings an extra 22bhp when called upon. It means that, as standard, the GLE 63 produces 563bhp, with 603bhp available in the more powerful GLE 63 S.

(Mercedes-AMG)

It means that the former can go from 0-60mph in just under four seconds, with the latter achieving the same sprint in 3.6 seconds.

The mild-hybrid system allows the GLE 63 to perform fuel-saving functions such as energy regeneration, cylinder deactivation and smooth restarting of the engine with start-stop technology. Mercedes claims that it’ll return between 24.5 and 24.7mpg with emissions at 261g/km CO2.

[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,5 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 262 g/km | Angaben vorläufig I https://t.co/Ldw7HfbZ9I | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+] The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+: we are transforming a 20-year tradition into the future. pic.twitter.com/acFra9dViC — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 20, 2019

The larger, seven-seater GLS 63 returns as the firm’s SUV flagship, producing 603bhp as standard – with no lower-powered model is available. It too, like the GLE 63, benefits from mild-hybrid tech, which again adds an additional 22bhp. Mercedes claims that the GLS 63 will go from 0-60mph in four seconds and hit a limited top speed of 155mph – or 174mph in cars fitted with the optional AMG Drivers’ Package.

[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 11,9 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 273 g/km | Angaben vorläufig I https://t.co/Ldw7HfbZ9I | Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+] The new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ – serenity at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/RWu5HLCkdg — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 20, 2019

Both cars benefit from AMG Ride Control+ air suspension as standard with three-mode adaptive damper.

No prices for the GLE 63 or GLS 63 are available as yet but expect order books to open from the start of 2020 with first deliveries likely to commence in the middle of the year.