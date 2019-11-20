Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept hints at the electric future of the estate car

Volkswagen has given a glimpse of the electric future of the estate car with its latest concept.

This is the ID. Space Vizzion — the seventh entry in the firm’s range of all-electric ID. concept cars.

It takes on familiar styling cues from other ID. models, including its thin headlights, wide honeycomb grille incorporating its LED daytime running lights and a large single-bar light stretching across the rear of the car.

(Volkswagen)

Underneath the bodywork sits an 82kWh battery, said to deliver up to 367 miles between charges. With a system output of 335bhp, 0-60mph is said to be covered in five seconds flat.

Inside the car, a new material made dubbed AppleSkin — which is an artificial leather containing residual matter from apple juice production — is utilised throughout the cabin. No chrome materials are used in the interior either, with chrome-painted surfaces in their places.

(Volkswagen)

A ‘fully digitised’ cockpit is in place too, with an Augmented Reality head-up display providing key driver information on the windscreen, while a mini display in place of traditional dials and gauges is present. A 15.6-inch infotainment display features as well.

Volkswagen says the ID. Space Vizzion will inspire an all-electric production estate which will hit the market in 2021.