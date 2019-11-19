Mountune releases upgrade pack for Mk7.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Mountune has revealed a new upgrade pack for the latest Volkswagen Golf GTI, bringing a substantial power boost.

Using a handset that simply plugs into the car’s OBD port, buyers of this new ‘Stage 1’ upgrade can add an extra 87bhp and 125Nm of torque to their hot hatch. That takes the GTI’s total output to 306bhp and 475Nm.

The kit has been developed by Mountune’s VW Group specialist arm, m52, which has also brought a suite of new modes to the Golf with this kit. An option to return the car to stock guise is possible at the flick of a switch, while a valet and anti-theft mode add an extra layer of security to the car.

(Mountune)

Included in the kit alongside the handset is an adjustable shift light, a data logger, a separate performance display and an m52 badge to show off the Golf’s enhanced performance. Its priced at £715.50 and is covered by a 12-month/12,000 mile warranty.

Alec Pell-Johnson, Mountune and m52 director, said: “The m52 MK7.5 Golf GTI Stage 1 Upgrade is the latest development to come from m52.

“We are still relatively new to the world of VW performance upgrades but using our knowledge and expertise gained from our time working with Ford vehicles, we have been able to produce a high-quality power upgrade that comes at an affordable price. We are looking forward to seeing the response from our ever-growing m52 community.”