Lynx brings its iconic deodorant scents into the car

Lynx deodorant is an icon of gym changing rooms and thoughtless Christmas gifts across the UK, but now it’s looking to be just as at home in your car.

The popular Unilever-owned brand has released a range of car air fresheners, bringing some of its most popular scents to the cabin.

Available at launch as a Halfords exclusive, there is a variety of fresheners to choose from. The cheapest offering is a disc-shaped freshener designed to hang from the rear-view mirror and is available at £2.99.

(Halfords/PA)

For £3.99, a ‘gel can’ freshener that fits into a cup holder or door pocket is said to be a solution for a ‘long-lasting release’ of fragrance, while the same price can also secure a unit that clips to air-con vents. Smaller versions of the latter are available at £3.59.

Finally, those who just can’t get enough Lynx can opt for a refillable, vent-clipping freshener. This £7.99 unit incorporates a scented stick, which can be swapped out at any time for a replacement of a different smell — with packs of two sticks costing £1.99.

Scents available include Lynx’s Africa, Black, Ice Chill, Gold and Dark Temptation.

Mariana Freitas, car air freshener expert for Halfords, said: “Lynx is an instantly recognisable and iconic brand with fragrances and shower products loved by millions, so we are thrilled to be selling these exclusively for the next two months.

“It means that motorists will be able to bring Lynx fragrances into their cars with the ultimate car accessory – a long-lasting car freshener with a modern and high-end design. We know our customers love to look after their cars and hope this latest addition means they will be excited about keeping their car interiors smelling fresh.”