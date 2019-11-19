Lamborghini Gallardo named as UK’s favourite supercar

Lamborghini’s Gallardo is the nation’s favourite supercar, according to a provider of driving experiences.

According to trackdays.co.uk, 19.5 per cent of its supercar experience bookings see customers ask to drive the Italian machine — despite it going out of production in 2013.

(PA)

Imran Malek, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “Our latest research indicates that the Lamborghini Gallardo is by far the most popular supercar for Brits to drive if they had the chance.

“Perhaps that’s to be expected given that it’s among the pinnacle of Italian automotive styling with breath-taking looks, coupled with mighty performance figures.”

Following closely behind the Gallardo is the mechanically-related Audi R8, which accounts for 12.1 per cent. In third is Nissan GT-R — with 9.1 per cent of bookings made seeing customers get behind the wheel of the Japanese icon.

(Nissan)

The highest-ranked British machine comes in the form of the Aston Martin V8 Vantage — with 9 per cent of experiences seeing the Gaydon-built car used. Matching that for popularity is the Ferrari 430, with its predecessor, the 360, following just behind at 8.3 per cent of takers.

Other popular Brits come in the form of the Ariel Atom at 7.2 per cent of bookings, and Aston Martin DB9 with seven per cent.

Malek added: “It’s great to see that Brits have such a fondness for British models which make up almost a third of our most desirable supercars to drive.”