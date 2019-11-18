Powertrain specs revealed for upcoming BMW i4

BMW has revealed details of the electric powertrain underpinning its upcoming i4.

Set to hit roads in 2021, the battery-powered saloon is said to have a power output of ‘around’ 523bhp — a figure well in excess of the current high-performance M4’s 424bhp output.

(BMW)

Along with its respectably high power output, BMW also claims the car will be able to deliver 373 miles of range between charges — though it has not been confirmed if both of these figures will be available in the same guise of i4.

With the ability to accept charge of up to 150kW, the battery is said to charge from flat to 80 per cent in approximately 35 minutes.

The i4 will be a separate model from the typical 4 Series range, though will be produced alongside the in Munich — with the latter set to be introduced in its latest form in the summer of 2020.

(BMW)

Little else is currently known about the i4, though BMW has confirmed it will receive the ‘Gran Coupe’ nomenclature in its four-door guise. This could hint that a two-door variant is on the cards.

No word yet on when the BMW i4 will be revealed, but a mid-2020 uncovering is a strong possibility. The i4 will follow on from the iX3 as the latest EVs from BMW.