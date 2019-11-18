Honda Civic upgraded for 2020 model year

Honda has rolled out a host of upgrades to its Civic hatchback ahead of 2020.

Built in the UK, this generation of the Honda Civic was first introduced in 2015 — with this update marking the model’s first major upgrade.

(Honda)

A sportier look is said to be achieved with the introduction of an ‘elegant’ lower front grille, with smoother surfaces and new styling blades. Tweaked LED daytime running lights follow these new blades, while full LED headlights are now a standard feature across the range.

New 16-inch alloy wheels are included on entry-level cars, while a fresh 17-inch option is now available on higher-spec models. An ‘Obsidian Blue’ paint finish has been introduced as well.

(Honda)

Inside the car, new interior panels are said to ‘reinforce’ a premium approach and an eight-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat is now included for high-spec cars. A revised infotainment system has been introduced too, which sees the introduction of physical buttons for various features — along with its climate control. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also supported as standard.

No changes have been made to the powertrain line-up, which still consists of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol units, as well as a 1.6-litre diesel option.

Pricing and specifications for the revised Honda Civic have yet to be revealed, though it’s said to be hitting showrooms in January 2020. It remains to be seen if the high-performance Type R hot hatch will benefit from these upgrades, too.