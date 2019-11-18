Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford has revealed its all-electric Mustang Mach-E — its rival to the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace.

An all-new, purpose-built vehicle, the Mach-E is one of 14 electrified Ford vehicles due to come to Europe by the end of 2020.

The launch model will pack 332bhp, while a more powerful 459bhp GT version is due to arrive at a later date.

(Ford)

It’ll be launched initially with two battery pack sizes and three power outputs. At the entry point of the range sits a single motor-driven version with either a 75kWh battery and a 245bhp motor or a 99kWh battery and a 285bhp motor. Both should hit 60mph in under eight seconds, while ranges of 280 miles and 370 miles should be possible from each respective powertrains.

Introducing the all-new, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. An SUV with up to 370-mile range. Pre-order today https://t.co/uEynyzgPIe pic.twitter.com/7OpOT66cwi — Ford UK (@forduk) November 18, 2019

Further up in the range sits a twin-motor all-wheel-drive version with the choice of either a 75kWh battery and 245bhp, or a 99kWh battery and 332bhp. Both versions should go from 0-60mph in under seven seconds while returning claimed ranges of 260 and 335 miles.

Bill Ford, Ford Motor Company executive chairman, said: “At the first-ever Detroit auto show, Henry Ford said he was working on something that would strike like forked lightning.

Who says electric vehicles can’t drive in snow? Watch to see how we tested the #MustangMachE in harsh conditions at the Smithers Winter Test Center. pic.twitter.com/qAYgqMJbQk — Ford UK (@forduk) November 18, 2019

“That was the Model T. Today, the Ford Motor Company is proud to unveil a car that strikes like forked lightning all over again. The all-new, all-electric, Mustang Mach-E. It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s freedom. For a new generation of Mustang owners.”

Inside, the Mach-E benefits from a 15.5-inch infotainment screen with touch, swipe and pinch controls which, Ford state that ‘every smartphone owner will be comfortable using’.

First deliveries are expected to commence in October next year, with prices likely to start around £40,000.