Order books open for Peugeot 2008 and all-electric e-2008

Order books have opened for high-spec versions of the Peugeot 2008 and e-2008 crossovers, with first deliveries scheduled for early 2020.

Available initially in GT Line guise, the internal combustion-powered 2008 is available from £26,100 while the electric e-2008 can be had from £32,000.

(Peugeot)

Standard equipment on this grade includes fully automatic LED headlights, LED rear lights, green interior stitching, ambient lighting and aluminium pedals. A head-up display is also available, while the 10-inch touchscreen supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Following its launch, both cars will be available in Active, Allure and GT trim grades alongside GT Line.

(Peugeot)

The Peugeot 2008 is powered by a 1.2-litre, 126bhp petrol engine that’s linked up to a six-speed manual gearbox. Powering the e-2008 is a 100kW, 136bhp electric motor said to be capable of 198 miles between charges.

When the time comes to plug in, Peugeot says the battery can be charged from flat to 80 per cent in 30 minutes on a 100kW fast charger. Those using a 7.4kW charger will see a full charge in 7.5 hours.

Advertising

(Peugeot)

David Peel, Peugeot UK managing director said: “The all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV and e-2008 SUV are the second models to follow our new philosophy of ‘choose your Peugeot, choose your powertrain’. With the all-new 208 and e-208 already catering for the city car buyers, the all-new 2008 SUV and e-2008 SUV will open the same exciting ownership prospects for small SUV buyers.

“The all-new 2008 SUV and e-2008 SUV have already received a lot of interest from the public, and we are excited to start deliveries early next year.”