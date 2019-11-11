Volvo announces free electricity offer for UK plug-in buyers

Volvo has launched a new offer which will provide UK buyers of its plug-in hybrid models a year’s worth of free electricity.

The offer has been introduced to ensure that people use their plug-in hybrids as efficiently as possible, topping up the batteries regularly rather than always relying on petrol power.

Dubbed ‘Take Charge’, the incentive is available to anyone who purchases one of the firm’s seven plug-in hybrid models between now and June 30, 2020.

The firm will monitor the level of charge put into a car using the Volvo On Call app, and then Volvo will give the customer a rebate based on the average price of electricity.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK managing director, said: “At Volvo, in keeping with our Swedish roots, we’ve always taken a keen interest in looking after the environment. Our recently stated ambition to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040 shows we are serious about addressing climate change.

“It’s crucial that we help our plug-in hybrid customers understand how they can make the most of their car’s electric potential. So, by meeting their electricity charging costs for a year, we can encourage them to develop the good habit of regularly recharging their car’s battery, as well as saving them money at the same time.”

The offer is open to private and business customers too, and because Volvo is keen to encourage drivers to charge their cars, the company car driver will receive the refund at the end of the year rather than their employer.