Toyota announces UK pricing and specification for refreshed C-HR range

Toyota’s refreshed C-HR is now on sale, with prices starting at £25,625.

The popular crossover has been given a mid-life update, with Toyota seeing fit to only offer it with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

Its battery-electric system is now available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, debuted on the new Corolla, joining an updated version of the existing 1.8-litre unit.

The 120bhp 1.8 has been upgraded with a new lithium-ion battery while receiving size, weight and efficiency improvements across the entire powertrain, resulting in lower CO2 emissions of 109g/km and fuel economy of 54.3–58.9mpg.

The 2.0, which makes 182bhp, emits 109g/km CO2 and returns 49.6–54.3mpg. Models with this engine also get an uprated suspension and improved refinement.

Inside, the C-HR gets Toyota’s latest infotainment system included as standard, which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as satellite navigation with over-the-air updates.

Entry-level Icon models, starting from £25,625, are only available with the 1.8-litre hybrid system, with the 2.0-litre unit available from the Design trim and up and costing from £29,645. Standard equipment on the Icon trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, dual zone air conditioning and LED headlights.

Extras added in higher trim levels include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights all-round, leather upholstery, and safety sensors.

The updated Toyota C-HR is on sale now, with deliveries expected to begin from January 2020.