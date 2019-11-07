Citroen launches flagship C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid

Citroen has revealed a new plug-in hybrid version of the C5 Aircross, promising impressive economy and low running costs.

The comfort-focused SUV’s hybrid powertrain offers an all-electric range of 31 miles, with an 80kW electric motor paired to a 1.6-litre petrol engine. The result is a combined 222bhp and 320Nm of torque, with CO2 emissions of 39g/km and an optimistic official fuel consumption figure of 166mpg.

Welcome to the future of electrics! ⚡️Discover New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, the first Plug-In Hybrid from Citroën. ➡️ https://t.co/9BCxrjH3UE#CitroënC5AircrossSUVHybrid #PlugInHybrid #ËComfortClass #Comfort*LED headlights shown are not available on UK models pic.twitter.com/ha6MCBTSd5 — Citroën UK (@CitroenUK) November 6, 2019

The hybrid model will be offered with a new colour pack that includes colour inserts in the Airbumps along the side of the car, a frameless rear-view mirror in the cabin, drive mode buttons, and hybrid-specific graphics for the infotainment system.

Citroen says the C5 Aircross Hybrid marks the start of its ‘electric offensive’ as it aims to offer all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles in every market segment. The French firm hopes to have an electrified version of every model in its range by 2025.

(Citroen)

Linda Jackson, CEO of Citroen, said: “I am very proud to reveal New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, which represents the first stage in our electrification strategy. Citroen’s true technological flagship, it offers true versatility of use: electric every day, petrol engine when needed, offering the ultimate comfort for all.”

Deliveries for the C5 Aircross Hybrid will begin in the middle of 2020, with prices starting from £35,340.