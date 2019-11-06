The BMW M2 CS is a 444bhp, £75,000 run-out special

BMW is giving its 2 Series coupe a fitting send off by announcing the highest-performance variant yet.

The limited-edition M2 CS takes the basis of the M2 Competition and adds more performance-oriented parts and even more power.

(BMW)

Under the bonnet sits a twin-turbocharged straight-six engine derived from the unit in the M4 Competition and makes 444bhp, about 40bhp more than the M2 Competition. Peak torque is measured at 550Nm and is fed to the rear wheels only through a choice of seven-speed double-clutch automatic transmission or six-speed manual.

The 0-60mph sprint takes 3.8 seconds in the auto and 4.0 in the manual, with both having an electronically limited top speed of 174mph.

Exterior upgrades include a bonnet scoop to vent hot air from the engine bay more effectively, while both the bonnet and the roof have been made from carbon-fibre. Meanwhile, a front splitter, rear spoiler and rear diffuser have also been made from the lightweight material and are said to increase downforce.

(BMW)

Nineteen-inch forged alloy wheels are also fitted and can be specified with a matt gold finish, with the performance-focused Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres fitted as standard. However, those who want to use their M2 CS for everyday driving duties can opt for more road-focused Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber.

Order books for the BMW M2 CS are now open with prices starting from £75,320 and deliveries expected to start in Spring 2020.