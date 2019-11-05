Nissan upgrades NV300 and NV400 vans

Nissan has given its NV300 and NV400 vans a mid-life refresh, improving comfort, safety and efficiency.

The largest change is the inclusion of new, efficient powertrains which meet the latest Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standards.

The NV300 receives a new 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine available in one of two power outputs, as well as the choice between a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission.

(Nissan)

The NV400, meanwhile, gets a 2.3-litre turbocharged diesel which also features in the firm’s Navara pickup. Available in one of three power outputs, it too can be fitted with either a manual or automatic transmission.

The NV400 has also been given an all-new dashboard and steering wheel design, while practicality levels have been increased with the inclusion of more storage. An updated infotainment system has been added to both vans, incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. It’s all accessed via a seven-inch touchscreen with a layout similar to that found on a smartphone.

A variety of new safety systems have been added to the NV400 too. Features such as Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure warning help to significantly increase the safety levels of the van, while extra locks have been added to the rear and side doors for improved security.

The NV300 also gains new satin chrome interior trim finishes, upgraded seat fabric and a new DAB audio system.

Prices for the NV300 start from £21,655, while the NV400 enters the market at £24,930.