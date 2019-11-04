Mini reveals £34,995 price tag for its GP John Cooper Works ultra-hot hatch

Mini’s high-performance GP John Cooper Works will be offered from £34,995, the firm has revealed.

Set to arrive on UK roads next year, just 3,000 examples of the hot hatch have been slated for production. The car has yet to be revealed, but demand will surely be high for a model that has traditionally played a role as the run-out model for its respective Mini generation.

(MIni)

Little has been confirmed about the car so far, but we do know it will be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 302bhp. That puts it equal with the latest Mini Clubman John Cooper Works for the title of the British firm’s most powerful car ever.

As well as a potent engine, images revealed of the car’s test mule have suggested major bodywork revisions will be made to the car in order to make the most of its power. These include an aggressive bodykit with flared arches and a large rear wing — the latter of which is visible in a new teaser image of the car.

Other confirmed introductions to the GP John Cooper Works include light alloy wheels, large air intakes for improved cooling and a bespoke suspension setup.

The two previous generations of the GP — produced in 2006 and 2013 respectively — also received performance-oriented enhancements such as the removal of rear seats, grippier tyres and uprated brakes too. It’s likely similar improvements will be made to the new car.

(Mini)

Mini will reveal the GP John Cooper Works in full at the Los Angeles Auto Show, taking place from November 22 to December 1. Expect to hear more on order books opening and exact availability following its unveiling.