BMW announces pricing for plug-in hybrid line-up

BMW has revealed its pricing structure for a new wave of plug-in hybrid models set to arrive in the UK over the next few months.

The firm’s latest electrified model is the X3 xDrive30e. With an all-electric range of up to 34 miles and a combined fuel economy of up to 128.4mpg, the latest electrified X3 provides an economical version of the popular SUV to buyers.

Its batteries are located underneath the rear seat, which helps to give the X3 a boot space of 450 litres. Despite this though, it’s still 100 litres down on the standard car.

The plug-in model can go from 0 to 60mph in under six seconds while emitting 49g/km CO2. Due to go on sale later this year, the X3 xDrive30e is priced from £47,565.

Up next is the 330e saloon. Launched in July, it can cover up to 37 miles on all-electric power alone and can return up to 201.8mpg combined. Emissions stand at just 37g/km CO2. Four different specifications are available – SE Pro, Sport Pro, M Sport and M Sport Plus Edition – giving buyers plenty of options in terms of looks and trim.

There’s the X5 xDrive45e, too. Based on the firm’s popular SUV, it uses a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain with more power and all-electric range than the model it replaces.

It can travel up to 54 miles on all-electric power, while CO2 emissions are low at 39g/km. BMW claims that it’ll return up to 235.4mpg combined, too.

Despite the inclusion of the batteries, the X5 suffers a loss of just 50 litres of boot space with a total load area of 500 litres available. It can be extended up to 1,720 by folding down the rear seats, too. It’s priced from £63,165.

The 5 Series has been electrified too, with the 530e hitting the market priced from £46,820 and £48,420 for the all-wheel-drive xDrive version.

Finally, there’s the 2 Series Active Tourer, which has been electrified in the 225xe Active Tourer. Its all-electric range stands at 31 miles and can deliver a claimed combined fuel consumption of up to 166.2mpg. Emissions stand at 42g/km CO2. It’s priced from £35,300.