Suzuki offers £1,000 off motorbikes over winter

Suzuki is promising a £1,000 discount on a number of its motorcycles this winter.

The Japanese firm says the promotion, which was launched today (November 1), will run until January 31 2020.

Eligible bikes include the Katana, V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 (including the XT versions), as well as various GSX variants.

As a result of the offer, Suzuki says the V-Strom 650 can be had for just £79 per month with a £1,277.03 deposit, while the new Katana is available from £99 with a £1,973.06 deposit.

The firm has announced a 1.9 per cent APR finance offer for the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R sports bikes in conjunction with the money off. It’s applicable when taking out a 36-month agreement with a minimum deposit of £1,000 and is available on both hire purchase and PCP deals.

(Suzuki)

The deal means the hardcore Suzuki GSX-R1000R is available from £149 per month with a £2,801.60 deposit. This bike gets 10-level traction control, bidirectional quickshifter, launch control, rider modes, cornering ABS and MotoGP-derived variable valve timing.

Furthermore, Suzuki Motorcycles is offering 25 per cent off heated hand grips until the end of February 2020, which can save up to £80 depending on the model.