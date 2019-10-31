New BMW M2 will stay rear-wheel-drive despite platform changes

BMW’s next high-performance M2 will remain rear-driven, despite enthusiast’s fears the model could go front- or all-wheel-drive.

The recently revealed 2 Series Gran Coupe has moved to a front-driven platform for the first time, using the same underpinnings as the mechanically similar 1 Series hatchback. Sports cars tend to power the rear wheels for a more involving driving experience, though this tends to come at a higher cost to the consumer.

Speaking to Autocar, BMW’s 2 Series product manager confirmed the performance-oriented coupe would stay true to its roots, saying that the two-door variant would “continue with a different architecture” for its new generation.

It’s said this plan has come as a result of market research that found 1 Series buyers were not too interested in the car’s drivetrain, though drivers of the two-door model found it to be a key selling point.

Further details remain scarce on the upcoming 2 Series coupe, though it’s likely to be revealed during 2020 — with the high-performance M2 to follow shortly after.

If the launch line-up is to mimic that of the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe, it could be headed by an M235i — powered by a 302bhp turbocharged four-cylinder engine. An entry-level diesel could also be available, along with a lower-output petrol unit.