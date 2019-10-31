More than a fifth of motorists plan to go electric for their next car

More than a fifth of motorists plan to buy an electric vehicle as their next car, overtaking diesel to become the nation’s second-favourite choice of powerplant.

While petrol continues to be the most popular choice, a survey of 7,205 motorists on behalf of electric vehicle website Driving Electric found 22 per cent intended to buy an EV next, compared with 19 per cent for diesel, 16 per cent for hybrid, and 37 per cent for petrol.

(Nissan)

This indicates a shift in attitudes compared with a similar survey of 13,289 motorists two years ago by the site’s sister publication Auto Express. Back then, just 10 per cent of buyers were said to be considering electric vehicles.

The website says conversations with its readers also indicate that electric vehicle buyers are now more concerned with practicalities such as the extra boot space EVs tend to offer, rather than an eco-friendly image or fuel cost savings, indicating a switch to more mainstream buyers.

Vicky Parrott, associate editor of DrivingElectric.com, said: “This is a big moment for the EV market, with electric cars poised to become the second most popular type on the road.

“We’re now seeing a breakthrough in the perceptions of electric vehicles, from a niche phenomenon to a genuinely mainstream choice.

“The views of car-buyers are clearly maturing as electric vehicles become more common. This means that the original chief selling points of EVs, such as very low running costs, are now being tempered by more traditional considerations around practicality, style, infotainment and comfort.”

(Audi)

Despite shifting attitudes, more choice in the market and increased sales, pure electric vehicles still make up a small share of new car sales in the UK. Between January and September this year, just 1.3 per cent of sales were EVs, up from 0.6 per cent in the same period last year.