Mercedes-Benz issues recall for all-electric EQC SUV

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for some examples of its all-new EQC electric SUV.

The German firm says that some examples of the model have a faulty bolt that could fail over the lifetime of the vehicle and needs to be changed.

(Mercedes-Benz)

In a statement, it said: “Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime. In this case the torque transmission to the front axle would be interrupted, leading to a vehicle stall.

“Additionally, if parts of the broken bolt become lodged within the differential transmission, this could potentially cause the front wheels to lock. This might affect the ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

“Furthermore, the housing of the differential transmission might be damaged, and oil might leak on the road. This would increase the risk of an accident for other road users.”

The EQC is the first vehicle from Mercedes-Benz to be built as an EV from the ground up and spearheads the firm’s forthcoming all-electric range, which will wear EQ badging.