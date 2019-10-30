Jaguar C-X75 used in James Bond’s Spectre could fetch almost £1m at auction

The original Jaguar C-X75 stunt car built for the James Bond film Spectre is set to go under the hammer in Abu Dhabi next month with an estimated price between £620,000 and £930,000.

Chassis 001 was one of only a few examples of the concept car that were built specifically for filming and driven by Dave Bautista’s character Mr Hinx.

(Jaguar)

In the movie, the car’s most famous scene involved a chase through the streets of Rome, as Hinx chased Bond in an Aston Martin DB10.

The original concept for the C-X75, revealed in 2010, was for a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid supercar making 850bhp and 1000Nm of torque. It would use a Formula 1-inspired 1.6-litre turbocharged and supercharged engine, promising a sub-six-second 0-60mph time and top speed of 220mph.

However, the economic climate resulted in Jaguar canning the project by 2012 with just five developmental prototypes built.

A further group of stunt cars – of which this example is the first – were built in conjunction with Williams Advanced Engineering for the car to feature in Spectre. They used a World Rally Championship spaceframe, 492bhp V8 engine, AP Racing brakes and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

(Jaguar)

Will Smith, car specialist at RM Sotheby’s, which is hosting the auction, said: “Bond has long been synonymous with some of the world’s most incredible cars, from an enviable roster of iconic Aston Martin DB models through to the Lotus Esprit and BMW Z8.

“Double O Seven’s car of the moment is often pursued by an equally impressive vehicle belonging to the film’s villain, and that’s exactly what we have in the Jaguar C-X75. Not only did it make for one of the most intense and technologically advanced chase scenes in a Bond film to date, but it is a production Jaguar that never was, and built in partnership with Williams F1 no less.

(Jaguar)

The Jaguar C-X75, which is not road registered, will go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s first-ever auction in the Middle East. It takes place on November 30 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi ahead of the country’s Formula One Grand Prix.