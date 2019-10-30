Menu

Audi A1 Citycarver on sale now from £22,040

Audi’s extra-urban version of its city car has gone on sale with deliveries due in November

Audi’s new A1 Citycarver model is now on sale in the UK, sporting off-road inspired looks designed to make it better-suited to city life.

It’s only available in petrol form, with the entry-level 30 TFSI model starting at £22,040 with a six-speed manual, while a seven-speed automatic version starts at £23,580.

This model provides 114bhp and 200Nm with a top speed of 123mph and a 0-60mph time of 9.9 seconds. The manual offers better economy than the auto, promising 45.6-46.3mpg compared with 43.5-44.1mpg, though it emits more CO2 at 119g/km compared with 117.

(Audi)

Pricing for the 35 TFSI, which will join the range shortly after launch, has not yet been confirmed, though Audi says it should start at £22,200 for the manual and £23,700 for the automatic.

This engine promises 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, with a top speed of 136mph and 0-60mph of 8.0 seconds. Economy figures haven’t been revealed, but this engine gets cylinder on demand technology to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The Citycarver commands a premium over standard A1s for that off-road style, being a bit more expensive than an S line model with similar equipment but swapping sporty styling for rugged looks.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, increased ride height, a drive mode selector, and LED lights all round. Inside, there are sports seats, aluminium trim finishes, leather steering wheel, air conditioning and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

(Audi)

Options include a £1,695 technology pack that adds satellite navigation system, virtual cockpit and wireless charging, as well as a £1,150 comfort and sound pack, which adds Bang and Olufsen sound system, parking assistant, and heated front seats.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Audi expects the Citycarver – a car that tries to be more adept at city life by taking inspiration from cars designed for the countryside – to make up just five per cent of A1 sales in the UK.

