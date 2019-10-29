Skoda reveals all about new Octavia – except what it looks like

Skoda has revealed almost everything you need to know about its forthcoming Octavia update, but has kept the car’s styling hidden beneath camouflage.

The Czech firm says it has ‘totally renewed’ its best-selling model, offering traditional and electrified powertrains, more space and an overhauled interior.

Although it is unclear as yet whether all engine variants will be offered in the UK, the new Octavia will be offered with mild-hybrid technology for the first time. Battery assistance will be offered on the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines when specified with the seven-speed automatic gearbox to reduce consumption.

The highest output petrol engine is a 2.0-litre unit promising 187bhp and is available exclusively with all-wheel drive and the auto gearbox. A plug-in hybrid option will also be available using a 1.4-litre petrol engine and electric motor with two outputs of 201bhp and 242bhp.

A new 2.0-litre diesel engine has also been introduced, available with three power outputs between 113bhp and 197bhp. It uses a new exhaust gas treatment that effectively applies a double dose of AdBlue and introduces an extra catalytic converter to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80 per cent.

The interior has been given an overhaul, with a redesigned dashboard and steering wheel, plus a new digital instrument panel and USB-C ports for fast charging. It’s also roomier than before, with rear passengers getting 78mm more legroom, while boot capacity has increased to 640 litres in the estate and 600 litres in the hatchback.

Although the new look remains under wraps, it’s clear Skoda’s signature sharp styling remains, with thin headlights that now feature LED Matrix technology. The new Octavia is also wider and longer than the car it replaces.

The new Skoda Octavia will be revealed on November 11 in Prague.