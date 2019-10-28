Updated petrol Mitsubishi Outlander sees drop in emissions and running costs

Mitsubishi has given the Outlander SUV an update for 2020, bringing improved on-board technology and a lower emissions figure.

Its CO2 output has been reduced to 169g/km from 196g/km, cutting the model’s first-year vehicle excise duty rate by £325.

Equipment levels have also been improved with the addition of a new eight-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A rear-view camera is also included, while top-specification models get integrated TomTom satellite navigation.

The dashboard has been given a new look through a redesigned climate control panel, while the driver’s seat now benefits from electronic lumbar support. Meanwhile, the rear seats feature new padding and a Red Diamond exterior paint colour is now offered.

Trim level names have also been changed to bring the petrol Outlander in line with the rest of the range. The entry level petrol model, starting at £28,085, will be called Design and gets seven seats, four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and an automatic transmission as standard.

The top trim level is now called Exceed and adds leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera, LED headlights and fog lights, heated steering wheel and blind spot warning. Prices start from £30,385, with the car now available.