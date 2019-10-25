Order books open for £19,300 Seat Mii Electric

Order books have opened for Seat’s first all-electric car, with prices starting below £20,000.

The Seat Mii Electric is priced from £19,300 including the government’s plug-in car grant, and the first 300 customers will receive a wall box home charger, home charge cable, three years’ servicing and roadside assistance free of charge.

Seat has also revealed a PCP finance offer of £199 per month with a £4,399 deposit with a manufacturer deposit contribution of £500 and 6.9 per cent APR.

(Seat)

The Mii Electric is available in only one trim level with a choice of five colours: black, white, red, blue, and silver. Exterior equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, dark-tinted rear windows and LED daytime running lights.

Inside, there are heated front seats with cloth upholstery, leather trim for the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake, and a chrome-effect dashboard. On-board technology includes Bluetooth, smartphone integration, a five-inch infotainment screen and rear parking sensors.

Rounding out the equipment levels is air conditioning, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, comfort suspension and electronic stability control.

The Mii Electric uses a single-speed transmission linked to a motor that makes 83bhp and 212Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-31mph time of 3.9 seconds hinting at the model’s impressive acceleration. The 36.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack should be good for 161 miles between charges, and can be topped up from zero to 80 per cent in about an hour at a 40kW fast charger.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “The arrival of Mii Electric marks the start of a comprehensive programme to electrify the Seat range, which will see further electrified models arriving in 2020.

“Mii Electric is the ideal first step into full electric motoring, and we’ve made it even easier for the first 300 customers, by including a free home charger, free servicing and free metallic paint, with a very attractive monthly PCP payment. But you’ll have to be quick as we expect customer demand to outstrip available production.”