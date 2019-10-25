An Aston Martin motorcycle is in the works…

Aston Martin has revealed that it is working on a motorcycle project for the first time ever.

The luxury car maker is collaborating with Brough Superior, a British firm that creates classically styled bikes, to design and engineer a limited run product.

Due to be revealed at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, next month, it has been called the ‘initial product of an exciting new collaboration’, hinting that there are likely to be further designs revealed at a later date.

The first bike in the series is said to be the ‘combined vision’ of Aston Martin executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman and Brough Superior chief executive Thierry Henriette, both of whom are motorbike enthusiasts.

Reichman said: “This is a fascinating and very popular project for myself and my team. The opportunity to collaborate with Brough Superior has given us the chance to bring our own unique views on how beauty and engineering can combine to create a highly emotive piece of vehicle design.

Henriette added: “Aston Martin and Brough Superior are two luxury automotive manufacturers sharing the same passion for exclusive design and performance. The idea of developing a motorcycle in a frame of a close partnership came naturally.”

Full details about the motorcycle will be announced on November 5, when it goes on public display at the Brough Superior stand at EICMA.