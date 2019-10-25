Amazon in detailed talks with car manufacturers to sell vehicles online

Amazon is in advanced talks with UK car manufacturers to sell vehicles directly to the public via its website.

Manufacturers have confirmed that discussions with the tech titan are ongoing about offering cars for sale on its platform.

It is believed Amazon wants to bypass dealers and fulfil the sales process entirely online – delivering cars straight to the doors of consumers.

Vincent Tourette (Renault)

Renault UK boss Vincent Tourette said his firm had been ‘in discussions’ with Amazon, but that it had been ruled out because he ‘did not believe in bypassing dealers’.

PSA Group – which owns Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Vauxhall – also confirmed that it has had talks with Amazon.

Tourette said: ‘The benefits they [Amazon] would have is that they would be offering all brands – they would be multi-franchise.

‘Amazon will try to go direct with manufacturers, they want to sell these cars directly. That is what has been discussed.’

He added that he believed Google was also investigating the option of selling cars directly to consumers, hinting that talks had taken place with the search giant as well.

‘I think they are both in project mode at the moment and I am not sure how far down the line they are with it. I think logistics-wise you need strong logistics to sell cars so Amazon would probably be better placed right now.

‘I want to support my dealers, so it is not something I am considering.’

Amazon told Car Dealer Magazine that it would ‘not comment on rumour or speculation’.

Giles Smith, chief executive officer of GForces – a web firm that builds an online sales solution, said: ‘You wouldn’t bet against Amazon – it’s an unstoppable force. But we think customers still want a relationship with a dealer.’

The major advantage online sales portals such as Amazon or Google would have is they could offer all brands in one place, allowing customers to easily compare cars and deals.

In the States, Amazon already offers customers the ability to search and compare vehicles on its site, but not currently the option to buy. Customers can research on the site and are then connected to the manufacturers’ websites for more information.

James Hind, CEO of Carwow, said he had heard Amazon wasn’t keen on the car market and that tests the online retailer had carried out were ‘low impact’.

‘What Amazon are good at is logistics and you can’t get a car in the back of a van or in a warehouse – and they don’t like to rely on others,’ he said. ‘Car manufacturers have invested in dealer networks, and to then bypass them on a site like Amazon and allow them to undercut their network would be very difficult.’