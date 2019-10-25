All-electric Ford Mustang-inspired SUV teased ahead of November reveal

Ford has released a fresh sketch of its new Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV, ahead of its full reveal next month.

This preview image gives a hint of the side profile of the new model, showing headlights and taillights inspired by those of the firm’s popular sports car, as well as sharp creases along the bodywork. The rear section of the roofline also appears to slope, mimicking the coupe proportions of the Mustang.

Ford has also made bold claims about the range of the EV, promising 370 miles between charges. That’s considerably higher than most of its rivals achieve – an Audi e-tron manages 220 miles, while the Tesla Model X maxes out at 314 miles – hinting that this new SUV could be in a much higher price bracket than we’ve come to expect from Blue Oval models.

In its marketing for the new model, Ford is focusing heavily on electric vehicles’ performance potential and ability to provide rapid acceleration, because full torque is available from the motor from a standstill.

(Ford)

Couple this with the electric SUV’s Mustang-inspired design and it appears Ford is going to use a similar sales tactic to Tesla – using rapid performance to make EVs exciting and tempt buyers over to its new technology.

The new model will be revealed in Los Angeles on November 18 ahead of the city’s motor show, where it will go on public display for the first time.